Wealthgarden F.S. LLC Buys 4,311 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Wealthgarden F.S. LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Free Report) by 43.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,304 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,311 shares during the quarter. Wealthgarden F.S. LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 213,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,517,000 after purchasing an additional 35,707 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 70,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,809,000 after acquiring an additional 6,948 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,169,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,095,000 after acquiring an additional 4,941 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Stock Down 1.3%

NYSEARCA:IEUR opened at $65.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $53.17 and a twelve month high of $67.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.13.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

