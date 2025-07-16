Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Shares Bought by Cable Hill Partners LLC

Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 346,225 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,113 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Cable Hill Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $17,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,353,829,000. Brooklyn FI LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 6,624.7% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 11,015,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,908,000 after buying an additional 10,851,440 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 232,381,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,398,306,000 after buying an additional 10,346,895 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 118,698,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,822,169,000 after buying an additional 7,868,515 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,863,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,936,322,000 after buying an additional 6,911,474 shares during the period.
Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0%
Shares of BNDX opened at $49.12 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.29 and a fifty-two week high of $50.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.07.
Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
About Vanguard Total International Bond ETF
The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.
