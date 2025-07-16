Larson Financial Group LLC Has $2.68 Million Stock Holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 43.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,665 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,810 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $2,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SMH. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 775.0% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 103.7% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 529.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Up 1.9%

VanEck Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $290.80 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $258.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $239.28. The stock has a market cap of $27.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.83 and a beta of 1.35. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $170.11 and a 12 month high of $293.20.

About VanEck Semiconductor ETF

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

