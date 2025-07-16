Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Purchased by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 586,161 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,122 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 3.0% of Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $217,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 0.2%

VUG opened at $444.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $178.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $421.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $402.60. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $316.14 and a 52-week high of $447.00.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.