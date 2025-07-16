Parcion Private Wealth LLC Acquires 2,023 Shares of Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 63,037 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in CRH were worth $5,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRH. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CRH by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 211,981 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,648,000 after acquiring an additional 27,934 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in CRH in the 1st quarter worth about $524,000. Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its position in CRH by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 95,534 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,404,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of CRH by 36.6% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of CRH in the first quarter valued at approximately $379,000. 62.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CRH alerts:

CRH Trading Down 0.6%

CRH opened at $94.23 on Wednesday. Crh Plc has a 12 month low of $74.03 and a 12 month high of $110.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.33 and a 200 day moving average of $94.52. The company has a market cap of $63.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.26.

CRH Dividend Announcement

CRH ( NYSE:CRH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The construction company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.06). CRH had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 9.17%. The company had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 billion. Research analysts forecast that Crh Plc will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. CRH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on CRH from $127.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of CRH in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on CRH in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CRH has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.82.

Get Our Latest Report on CRH

CRH Profile

(Free Report)

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.