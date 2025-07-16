NexOptic Technology (CVE:NXO) Stock Price Down 33.3% – Here’s Why

NexOptic Technology Corp. (CVE:NXO – Get Free Report) shares were down 33.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01. Approximately 127,574 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 38% from the average daily volume of 92,503 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
The stock has a market cap of C$1.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.33.
NexOptic Technology Company Profile
NexOptic Technology Corp., a technology company, develops artificial intelligence and imaging products. It engages in developing All Light Intelligent Imaging Solutions (ALIIS), a suite of intelligent imaging solution that processes raw images and video in real time; and NexCompress technological solutions.
