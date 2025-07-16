Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,177,857 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 17,605 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $211,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Instruments stock opened at $218.36 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.26, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.64. The stock has a market cap of $198.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.03. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $139.95 and a 12-month high of $221.69.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 28.75% and a net margin of 30.36%. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $1.36 per share. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 103.23%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Arete Research upgraded shares of Texas Instruments to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. TD Cowen upgraded Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays cut Texas Instruments from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $180.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.49.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

