Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Acquired by Equity Investment Corp

Equity Investment Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the quarter. Equity Investment Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 18,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 13,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. May Hill Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. May Hill Capital LLC now owns 17,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 14.9% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ BND opened at $72.57 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $71.10 and a twelve month high of $75.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.65.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were paid a $0.2353 dividend. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

