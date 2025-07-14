Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Stock Position Raised by Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 9.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 75,120 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,331 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up 4.0% of Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $19,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 127.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 26,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,876,000 after acquiring an additional 14,584 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,910,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 332,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,892,000 after acquiring an additional 3,884 shares in the last quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 43,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,419,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centurion Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,416,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO opened at $282.23 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $223.65 and a 12 month high of $285.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $273.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $266.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.08.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.