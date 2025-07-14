Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Sets New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $13.00 to $11.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Wendy’s traded as low as $10.83 and last traded at $10.85, with a volume of 1228834 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.02.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Wendy’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Guggenheim downgraded Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Barclays decreased their target price on Wendy’s from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Wendy’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Wendy’s from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wendy’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.13.

In related news, CMO Lindsay J. Radkoski purchased 5,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.68 per share, with a total value of $58,984.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief marketing officer owned 28,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,206.08. This represents a 21.12% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Abigail E. Pringle sold 136,819 shares of Wendy’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total transaction of $1,752,651.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 203,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,600,494.05. This trade represents a 40.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Wendy’s by 3,249.7% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,568,348 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,564,000 after buying an additional 1,521,527 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Wendy’s by 89.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,987,332 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411,912 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Wendy’s by 296.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,882,829 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407,503 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Wendy’s in the 1st quarter valued at $15,117,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Wendy’s in the 4th quarter valued at $16,678,000. 85.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.88, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.51.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.20. The company had revenue of $523.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.11 million. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 85.36% and a net margin of 8.57%. Wendy’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is 59.57%.

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Wendy’s U.S., Wendy’s International, and Global Real Estate and Development. The Wendy’s U.S. segment includes the operation and franchising of Wendy’s restaurants in the U.S.

