Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) Sets New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $47.05 and last traded at $47.42, with a volume of 1083714 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $47.46.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CPRT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Copart from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Stephens started coverage on Copart in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company.

Copart Stock Down 0.8%

The firm has a market capitalization of $45.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.96 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.03 and a 200-day moving average of $55.68.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Copart had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 32.21%. Copart’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPRT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Copart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $682,089,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Copart during the first quarter valued at approximately $267,723,000. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its position in Copart by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 23,463,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,346,548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,907,405 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in Copart by 195.6% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,992,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $225,942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,642,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its position in Copart by 32.5% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 9,380,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $531,256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299,192 shares during the last quarter. 85.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

