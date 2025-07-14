Head to Head Review: KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) and Chorus (OTCMKTS:CHRYY)

Chorus (OTCMKTS:CHRYY – Get Free Report) and KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Chorus and KDDI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Chorus alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chorus N/A N/A N/A KDDI 10.71% 10.87% 4.03%

Risk & Volatility

Chorus has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KDDI has a beta of 0.1, suggesting that its stock price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

0.1% of KDDI shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Chorus and KDDI”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chorus $612.63 million 3.39 -$5.46 million N/A N/A KDDI $38.86 billion 1.76 $4.53 billion $1.01 16.15

KDDI has higher revenue and earnings than Chorus.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Chorus and KDDI, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chorus 0 1 0 0 2.00 KDDI 0 0 0 1 4.00

Dividends

Chorus pays an annual dividend of $1.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. KDDI pays an annual dividend of $0.35 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. KDDI pays out 34.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

KDDI beats Chorus on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chorus

(Get Free Report)

Chorus Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of fixed line communications infrastructure services in New Zealand. It offers phone and broadband services for residential and business customers; data and voice services; and solutions for transport and infrastructure. The company also builds and maintains a network of fibre and copper cables, local telephone exchanges, and cabinets. In addition, it offers co-location and value-added network services. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Wellington, New Zealand.

About KDDI

(Get Free Report)

KDDI Corporation provides telecommunications services in Japan and internationally. It operates in two segments, Personal Services and Business Services. The Personal Services segment offers telecommunication services and other services such as finance, energy, and LX through its multi-brands au, UQ mobile, and povo. The Business Services segment offers smartphones and other devices, network and cloud services, and data center services to corporate customers under the TELEHOUSE brand. The company was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Chorus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chorus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.