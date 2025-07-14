Gould Asset Management LLC CA Raises Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Gould Asset Management LLC CA boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,761 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises about 2.8% of Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $13,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,654,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $414,622,000 after acquiring an additional 227,202 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $299,211,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,763,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $250,249,000 after purchasing an additional 493,609 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,825,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $165,324,000 after acquiring an additional 66,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,649,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $146,934,000 after acquiring an additional 118,319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.03% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $89.76 on Monday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $76.92 and a 12 month high of $99.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.32. The stock has a market cap of $33.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

