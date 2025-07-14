Lauer Wealth LLC Acquires 1,136 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

Lauer Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,207 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the quarter. Palantir Technologies makes up about 0.6% of Lauer Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Lauer Wealth LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 90.2% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 740.0% in the 1st quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ PLTR opened at $142.10 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $130.81 and a 200-day moving average of $103.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $335.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 617.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 2.59. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.23 and a 52 week high of $148.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

Palantir Technologies ( NASDAQ:PLTR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.13. The company had revenue of $883.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $863.89 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 18.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 405,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.08, for a total value of $53,492,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 702,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,823,974.88. This trade represents a 36.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 33,335 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.31, for a total value of $4,510,558.85. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 363,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,219,689.05. This trade represents a 8.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,452,297 shares of company stock worth $186,222,373. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PLTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. UBS Group restated a “positive” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Wedbush set a $160.00 target price on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Palantir Technologies from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $155.00 target price on Palantir Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.37.

View Our Latest Research Report on PLTR

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.