CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. reduced its position in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 668 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $7,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in CocaCola by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 39,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 4,591 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in CocaCola by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its stake in CocaCola by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 19,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in CocaCola by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 3,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madison Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CocaCola during the fourth quarter worth approximately $718,000. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 266,403 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total transaction of $19,197,000.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 275,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,884,668.76. This represents a 49.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 60,326 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.87, for a total value of $4,335,629.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 187,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,491,148.92. The trade was a 24.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 415,387 shares of company stock valued at $29,923,985. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CocaCola Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $69.49 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.95. CocaCola Company has a twelve month low of $60.62 and a twelve month high of $74.38. The company has a market cap of $299.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. CocaCola had a return on equity of 45.49% and a net margin of 23.00%. The company had revenue of $11.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

CocaCola Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. CocaCola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KO. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on CocaCola from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Monday, June 9th. UBS Group upped their price target on CocaCola from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on CocaCola from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.71.

CocaCola Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

