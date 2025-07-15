Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Stack Financial Management Inc

Stack Financial Management Inc reduced its position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 96,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,597 shares during the period. Stack Financial Management Inc’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $16,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 229,794,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,524,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592,061 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 56,472,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,457,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,419 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth $5,244,463,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 29,395,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,928,107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,703,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 20,197,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,386,194,000 after buying an additional 1,209,275 shares during the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 2.1%

Shares of PG opened at $153.80 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $360.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.71. Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $152.86 and a 52 week high of $180.43.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 32.67%. The firm had revenue of $19.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.0568 per share. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 18th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 66.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Erste Group Bank cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.45.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Jennifer L. Davis sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.38, for a total transaction of $161,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 51,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,386,111.70. This represents a 1.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 10,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total transaction of $1,669,208.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 25,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,995,627.94. This represents a 29.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

