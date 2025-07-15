iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,698 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 5.2% of Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $87,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 142.1% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,609,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,834,161,000 after buying an additional 6,813,214 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,488,275,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 65,310.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,113,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,311,454,000 after buying an additional 4,107,350 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 123.1% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,109,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,008,022,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819,065 shares during the period. Finally, Kedalion Capital Management LLP bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,436,610,000. 70.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance
IVV opened at $627.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $631.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $484.00 and a 1-year high of $630.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $601.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $584.71.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
