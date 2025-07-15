Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC Acquires 292 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,922 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 2.7% of Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VOO. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 4,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,565,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Hoge Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Hoge Financial Services LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

VOO stock opened at $575.92 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $550.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $535.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $697.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $442.80 and a one year high of $577.20.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.