Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 127.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,388 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,456 shares during the period. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $919,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 22,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,072,000 after acquiring an additional 3,401 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 22,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,080,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. Finally, GLOBALT Investments LLC GA lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA now owns 23,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,982 shares during the period. 70.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABBV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of AbbVie to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of AbbVie to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.29.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $191.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $338.33 billion, a PE ratio of 81.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.48. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $163.81 and a 12 month high of $218.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.21.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $13.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.91 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 412.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 279.15%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

