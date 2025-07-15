iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,538 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,679,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. now owns 7,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,960,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Napatree Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Napatree Capital LLC now owns 4,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

IVV opened at $627.74 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $601.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $584.71. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $484.00 and a 1 year high of $630.84. The company has a market capitalization of $631.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

