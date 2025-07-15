Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Stock Holdings Decreased by Stack Financial Management Inc

Stack Financial Management Inc decreased its position in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 302,576 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 5,053 shares during the period. Stack Financial Management Inc’s holdings in Comcast were worth $11,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Asset Management LLC VA increased its stake in Comcast by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Concord Asset Management LLC VA now owns 66,439 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after buying an additional 6,801 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 22,110 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 305,611 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $11,277,000 after purchasing an additional 4,903 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Comcast by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 16,196 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 14,760 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA opened at $35.64 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $133.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.95. Comcast Corporation has a 1 year low of $31.44 and a 1 year high of $45.31.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The cable giant reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $29.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.82 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.43%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a $44.50 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, April 25th. Moffett Nathanson upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Arete Research raised shares of Comcast to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.98.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

