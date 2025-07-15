Landaas & Co. WI ADV Has $100.38 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Landaas & Co. WI ADV cut its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 365,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,837 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 27.8% of Landaas & Co. WI ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Landaas & Co. WI ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $100,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of VTI stock opened at $307.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $505.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $294.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $287.04. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $236.42 and a 52 week high of $309.05.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

