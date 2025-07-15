ESG Planning DBA Harper Investing Sells 4,098 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

ESG Planning DBA Harper Investing cut its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 32.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,353 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,098 shares during the quarter. ESG Planning DBA Harper Investing’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CSCO. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 74,187 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,392,000 after purchasing an additional 24,562 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,156 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 76.4% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,947 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 7,338 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 49,491 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWN Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $769,000. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CSCO. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. CICC Research assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.95.

Cisco Systems Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $67.82 on Tuesday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.50 and a 1 year high of $69.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.57 billion, a PE ratio of 27.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $14.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.05 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 26.48% and a net margin of 17.60%. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 66.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 9,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total value of $612,330.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 181,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,505,311. The trade was a 5.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 29,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total transaction of $1,924,344.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 688,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,478,105.49. This trade represents a 4.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,335 shares of company stock valued at $6,271,054 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Further Reading

