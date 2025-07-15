Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Position Lowered by First Command Advisory Services Inc.

First Command Advisory Services Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 0.2% of First Command Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. First Command Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $20,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 34,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $14,232,829,000. one8zero8 LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $192,000. SlateStone Wealth LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 14,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,610,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.2%

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $574.35 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $442.80 and a 52 week high of $577.15. The stock has a market cap of $695.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $550.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $535.21.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

