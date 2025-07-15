Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC Has $5.51 Million Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,280 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises 0.7% of Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Group Inc. boosted its stake in AbbVie by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 8,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ABBV opened at $191.54 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $163.81 and a 12 month high of $218.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $186.92 and its 200 day moving average is $189.21. The company has a market capitalization of $338.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.48.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.06. AbbVie had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 412.03%. The firm had revenue of $13.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be issued a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 279.15%.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $194.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Erste Group Bank raised AbbVie to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Wall Street Zen cut AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AbbVie from $241.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded AbbVie to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.29.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

