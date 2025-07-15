iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Stock Holdings Lifted by Tectonic Advisors LLC

Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 345,612 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,703 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 2.1% of Tectonic Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $34,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 19.9% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 21,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Clune & Associates LTD. lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Clune & Associates LTD. now owns 16,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patron Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 5,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

AGG opened at $98.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $97.95 and a 200 day moving average of $97.87. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $95.74 and a fifty-two week high of $102.04.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.