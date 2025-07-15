BluePointe Capital Management LLC Has $15.87 Million Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

BluePointe Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 57.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,886 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,228 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 6.0% of BluePointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. BluePointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $15,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 4,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. McLean Asset Management Corp raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Hoge Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Hoge Financial Services LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOO stock opened at $574.35 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $550.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $535.21. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $442.80 and a 12 month high of $577.15. The company has a market capitalization of $695.68 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

