Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Position Increased by PAX Financial Group LLC

PAX Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 31.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,139 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $36,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $443.22 on Tuesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $316.14 and a fifty-two week high of $446.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $420.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $402.30.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.