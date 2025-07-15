Violich Capital Management Inc. Raises Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Violich Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for about 1.9% of Violich Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $13,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,723,000 after buying an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. one8zero8 LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth $323,000. Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 4,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 4,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,210,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth $1,984,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 0.4%

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $308.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $101.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $306.55 and its 200 day moving average is $284.52. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $217.52 and a 52-week high of $317.63.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Further Reading

