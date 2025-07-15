Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC Buys 371 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 44.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,212 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brooklyn FI LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6,581.0% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 6,826,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,546,000 after purchasing an additional 6,723,891 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,720,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,568,838,000 after buying an additional 2,913,657 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 34,044.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,623,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,122,000 after buying an additional 1,618,451 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 216.5% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,180,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,023,000 after acquiring an additional 807,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,448,000. Institutional investors own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

VTI stock opened at $307.72 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $294.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $287.04. The company has a market capitalization of $505.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $236.42 and a 52-week high of $309.05.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

