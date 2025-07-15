Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC Has $3.61 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC cut its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 0.5% of Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EFA. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 236,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,879,000 after acquiring an additional 11,902 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $629,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $972,000. Lepercq Multi Asset Fund bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,234,000. Finally, one8zero8 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $292,000. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $88.95 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $72.15 and a 1 year high of $90.51. The company has a market capitalization of $64.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $88.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.16.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.