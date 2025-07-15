Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Hager Investment Management Services LLC

Hager Investment Management Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,220 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,190 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises approximately 2.3% of Hager Investment Management Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Hager Investment Management Services LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. World Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Walmart by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 271,515 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $24,532,000 after purchasing an additional 19,233 shares during the last quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 8,702 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Leslie Global Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Leslie Global Wealth LLC now owns 3,154 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Scalar Gauge Management LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. Scalar Gauge Management LLC now owns 69,000 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,234,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Finally, Monument Capital Management boosted its stake in Walmart by 94.2% during the 1st quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 55,004 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,829,000 after purchasing an additional 26,685 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.85, for a total value of $1,258,031.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 945,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,619,848.90. The trade was a 1.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.58, for a total transaction of $2,815,113.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,451,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,896,799.42. This represents a 0.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 140,951 shares of company stock valued at $13,543,436. Company insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on WMT. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, May 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $103.00 price objective (up previously from $102.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Walmart

Walmart Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of WMT stock opened at $95.83 on Tuesday. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.67 and a 12-month high of $105.30. The company has a market capitalization of $764.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The retailer reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. Walmart had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The firm had revenue of $165.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.17%.

Walmart Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.