Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Larson Financial Group LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Larson Financial Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,103 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up approximately 2.6% of Larson Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $55,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 60,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,025,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 38,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,605,000 after buying an additional 4,989 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 29,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,306,000 after buying an additional 2,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 18,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,465,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $556.21 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $402.39 and a 12-month high of $560.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $528.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $505.81.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.5911 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

