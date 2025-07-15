Accredited Investor Services LLC Purchases 118 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Accredited Investor Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,828 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 0.8% of Accredited Investor Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Accredited Investor Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $574.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $695.68 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $550.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $535.21. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $442.80 and a fifty-two week high of $577.15.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

