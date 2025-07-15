United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Bought by Sage Mountain Advisors LLC

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,391 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UPS. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Generali Investments Management Co LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth $26,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 525.0% in the first quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 250 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $100.12 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.55 and a fifty-two week high of $148.15. The firm has a market cap of $84.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.21.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.25 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 40.15% and a net margin of 6.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. Analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.55%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.63%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on UPS shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $133.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $126.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.13.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

