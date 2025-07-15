Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $89.43 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 159,155 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 494 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 2.3% of Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $89,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IVV. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $331,591,000. Madison Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,180,000. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 52,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,946,000 after purchasing an additional 17,794 shares in the last quarter. one8zero8 LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $654,000. Finally, Rockport Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockport Wealth LLC now owns 1,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

IVV stock opened at $627.74 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $484.00 and a fifty-two week high of $630.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $601.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $584.71. The company has a market capitalization of $631.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.