Parthenon LLC Invests $212,000 in Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO)

Parthenon LLC bought a new stake in Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Southern by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 21,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 4,005 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 56.6% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 398,624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,815,000 after purchasing an additional 15,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 16,464.2% in the 4th quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 31,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after acquiring an additional 31,776 shares during the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Southern from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays increased their price target on Southern from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of Southern in a report on Friday, May 2nd. KeyCorp cut Southern from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Southern from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.93.

Southern Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of Southern stock opened at $92.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $101.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.29. Southern Company has a 1-year low of $79.30 and a 1-year high of $94.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. Southern had a net margin of 16.54% and a return on equity of 12.70%. Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Southern Company will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This is a positive change from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Southern’s payout ratio is presently 70.64%.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

