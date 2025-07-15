Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC Has $6.93 Million Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 67,457 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,236 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices comprises 1.8% of Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $6,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMD. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,897,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 150,210,152 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $18,143,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,626 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 443.3% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,467,956 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $660,475,000 after purchasing an additional 4,461,609 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 3,523 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 264,574 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,958,000 after buying an additional 29,825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $146.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.80. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.48 and a 52-week high of $185.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $123.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.16. The stock has a market cap of $237.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 2.05.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 14th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

AMD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Evercore ISI set a $144.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Dbs Bank cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and five have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.00.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

