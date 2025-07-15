Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC Invests $290,000 in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 662 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. ORG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 346.2% in the 1st quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 58 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Fort Vancouver Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

Shares of MSI opened at $414.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $69.10 billion, a PE ratio of 34.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $416.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $431.53. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $385.17 and a 1-year high of $507.82.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 18.67% and a return on equity of 160.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.81 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.39%.

Insider Transactions at Motorola Solutions

In other news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 1,073 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.68, for a total transaction of $449,243.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 804 shares in the company, valued at $336,618.72. This represents a 57.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $570.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $527.00 to $511.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $513.25.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

