Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR) Shares Sold by BluePointe Capital Management LLC

BluePointe Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 919 shares during the period. BluePointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $2,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 90.2% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 45.5% during the first quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 740.0% during the first quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Palantir Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. UBS Group restated a “positive” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Loop Capital set a $155.00 target price on Palantir Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Palantir Technologies from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Wedbush set a $160.00 target price on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.37.

Shares of PLTR stock opened at $149.15 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $131.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.45. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.23 and a 52 week high of $149.58. The company has a market cap of $351.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 648.48, a PEG ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 2.59.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 18.32%. The company had revenue of $883.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $863.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. Palantir Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 358,982 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.39, for a total value of $45,371,734.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 6,432,258 shares in the company, valued at $812,973,088.62. The trade was a 5.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 309,696 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.39, for a total value of $39,142,477.44. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,822.88. This trade represents a 99.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,452,297 shares of company stock valued at $186,222,373 over the last 90 days. 12.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

