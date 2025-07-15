Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Sells 862 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,397 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 862 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Wynn Capital LLC raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Wynn Capital LLC now owns 5,877 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,211,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.6% in the first quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 777 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. World Equity Group Inc. lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 2,330 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 805 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Down 0.8%
Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $707.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $217.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $635.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $597.55. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $437.37 and a 52 week high of $726.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GS. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer cut The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $560.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 4th. Citizens Jmp reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $625.00 to $614.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $614.00.
The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.
