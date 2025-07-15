Violich Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Violich Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,275 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the period. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $315.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Broadcom from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 36,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.27, for a total transaction of $9,497,164.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 325,587 shares in the company, valued at $85,066,115.49. This trade represents a 10.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gayla J. Delly sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total value of $795,390.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 33,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,842,615.76. The trade was a 8.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 828,916 shares of company stock worth $216,785,761 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Stock Performance

AVGO stock opened at $275.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 trillion, a PE ratio of 103.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.12. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.50 and a 12-month high of $281.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $248.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.77.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.98 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 22.64%. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $10.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 20th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 20th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 88.39%.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, April 7th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

