SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Has $1.90 Million Stake in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX)

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 13.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,252 shares during the quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Apollon Financial LLC increased its stake in RTX by 2.3% in the first quarter. Apollon Financial LLC now owns 6,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of RTX by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 31,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,225,000 after buying an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in RTX by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 11,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in RTX by 0.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 32,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,254,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in RTX by 86.6% in the first quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after acquiring an additional 10,870 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $136.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Baird R W raised shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Benchmark raised shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of RTX from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $154.00 price target on RTX and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.61.

RTX Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $149.47 on Tuesday. RTX Corporation has a twelve month low of $101.52 and a twelve month high of $150.22. The company has a market cap of $199.68 billion, a PE ratio of 43.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $139.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $20.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.80 billion. RTX had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 12.71%. On average, analysts predict that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other RTX news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 16,922 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.62, for a total transaction of $2,328,805.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 16,538 shares in the company, valued at $2,275,959.56. This represents a 50.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 4,146 shares of RTX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total transaction of $528,780.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 9,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,496.84. The trade was a 30.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

