Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Acquires 1,264 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 12.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $4,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 311.2% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 14,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,937,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 410,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $148,311,000 after acquiring an additional 6,064 shares during the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 6,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Detalus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $2,016,000. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

IWF opened at $428.91 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $308.67 and a one year high of $434.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $406.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $390.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.08.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.