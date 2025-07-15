iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Position Raised by Penney Financial LLC

Penney Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,558 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,415 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 4.8% of Penney Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Penney Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $7,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 551,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,771,000 after buying an additional 19,941 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,418,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,176,000 after purchasing an additional 31,202 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 47,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares during the last quarter. GWN Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $454,000. Finally, IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $225,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 19.0%

IEFA stock opened at $83.06 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.13 and its 200 day moving average is $77.08. The stock has a market cap of $142.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $66.95 and a 1-year high of $84.22.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

