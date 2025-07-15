Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $4.25 Million Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,659 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 648 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $4,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Generali Investments Management Co LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 525.0% in the first quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 250 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $100.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $99.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.63. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.55 and a fifty-two week high of $148.15.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.25 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 40.15% and a net margin of 6.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.55%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.63%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on UPS. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Bank of America lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.13.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

