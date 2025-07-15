Bleakley Financial Group LLC Buys 18,268 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 21.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,268 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Gould Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 97.2% during the fourth quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. North Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter worth $28,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Pfizer from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Pfizer from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Pfizer from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Pfizer from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.55.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Pfizer stock opened at $25.36 on Tuesday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.92 and a 12-month high of $31.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.77. The stock has a market cap of $144.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.58.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $13.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.43 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 12.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 25th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 124.64%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

