Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Acquired by Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV

Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV grew its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 20.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,935 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Avalon Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 166.7% during the fourth quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 120 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Alexis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $238.06 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $226.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $216.29. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.36 and a 12 month high of $242.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.07.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.59 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 36.19% and a net margin of 14.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HON. Bank of America raised shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $226.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $182.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.79.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

