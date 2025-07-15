Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Sold by Leo Wealth LLC

Leo Wealth LLC lessened its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 47.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,148 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,972 shares during the quarter. Leo Wealth LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenline Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 277.8% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 90.3% during the first quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 274 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Monday. Dbs Bank downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “reduce” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and five have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.00.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of AMD opened at $146.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 2.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $123.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.16. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.48 and a 1 year high of $185.50.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 14th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

