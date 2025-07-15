Wealthfront Advisers LLC Purchases 4,239 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,508 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 4,239 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $42,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GPM Growth Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. now owns 7,766 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,067,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,721 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.4% during the first quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.8% in the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 3,824 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,003,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 45,657 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $23,913,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

UNH opened at $300.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $272.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.45. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $248.88 and a 52-week high of $630.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $312.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $438.47.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.29 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $109.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.56 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 26.29%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $2.21 per share. This represents a $8.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 37.02%.

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Patrick Hugh Conway sold 589 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $179,645.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 10,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,171,390. This trade represents a 5.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John F. Rex bought 17,175 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $291.12 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,986.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 203,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,329,091.52. The trade was a 9.20% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 109,408 shares of company stock valued at $31,607,768. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on UNH shares. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $501.00 to $390.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $552.00 to $353.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird downgraded UnitedHealth Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $312.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $521.00 to $362.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $415.00.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

